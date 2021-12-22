Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 8.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 177,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,077,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.46.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
