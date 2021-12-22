Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 8.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 177,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,077,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

