Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.95

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 34163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

