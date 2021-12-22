Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.26

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 7645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

