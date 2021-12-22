Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.