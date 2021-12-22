Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.
Shares of GPN opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43.
In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
