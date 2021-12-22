Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 10th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

AIN opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Albany International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

