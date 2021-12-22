AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.
AGCO stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
