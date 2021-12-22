AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

AGCO stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

