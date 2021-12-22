XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of XPO opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 129,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

