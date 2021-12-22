FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 9.1%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price was down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 34,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,446,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

FINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 338.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

