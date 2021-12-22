FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 9.1%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price was down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 34,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,446,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
FINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
