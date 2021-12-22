SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.32

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.32 and last traded at $116.98, with a volume of 32319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

