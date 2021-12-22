Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

