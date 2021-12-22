Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.