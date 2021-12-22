Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.