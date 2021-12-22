Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $370,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Garmin by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

