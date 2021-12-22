10,000 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APGB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

