Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.