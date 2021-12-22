30,616 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

