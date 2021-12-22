19,998 Shares in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 49.1% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

