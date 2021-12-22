Canopy Growth Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CGC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

