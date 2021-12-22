Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

