Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.03 and a 200-day moving average of $420.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

