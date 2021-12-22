QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,733 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.45. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.