Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

