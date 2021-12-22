Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

