QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $34,000 Investment in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAVS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

UAVS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 4.48. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.