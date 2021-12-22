Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

