PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

