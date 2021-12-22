Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $83,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,125,167 shares of company stock valued at $285,988,775 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

