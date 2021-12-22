WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.16 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

