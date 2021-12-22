Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $159.81 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.