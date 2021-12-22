Analysts Set Expectations for Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

