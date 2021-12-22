1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $586,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after buying an additional 156,128 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after buying an additional 511,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

