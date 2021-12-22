Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

SRE opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

