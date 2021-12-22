-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

