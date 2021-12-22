Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,766 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 426.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

