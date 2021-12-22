Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Guess? reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

GES stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.