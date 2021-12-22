Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Hold

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern States Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,488,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

