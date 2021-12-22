SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

