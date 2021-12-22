Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

SARTF stock opened at $534.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

