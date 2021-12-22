Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $121.61 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

