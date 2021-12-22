Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,748 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

