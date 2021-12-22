Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.