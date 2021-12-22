Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 19,499 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $50,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.