Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.27 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.