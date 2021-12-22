Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,454 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $32,709,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLDR stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
