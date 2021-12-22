Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,454 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $32,709,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

