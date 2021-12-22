U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 149,747 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,132,000 after buying an additional 828,002 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 185,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

