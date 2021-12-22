U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 191,585 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 191,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

