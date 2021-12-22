Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

