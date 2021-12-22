KeyCorp Weighs in on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

