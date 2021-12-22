AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

