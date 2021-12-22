GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $219,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $392.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.08. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.