Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5639676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

